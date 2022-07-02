Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Delphy (DPY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Delphy has a market capitalization of $305,544.52 and approximately $2,980.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

