Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,320

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,320 ($16.19) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.18) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,433.89 ($17.59).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,121.50 ($13.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,453.68. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,093.50 ($13.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.08). The firm has a market cap of £11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

