Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,080,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

