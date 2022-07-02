Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to SEK 80

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.46.

LUNMF opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

