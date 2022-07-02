Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

