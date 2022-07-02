Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DWHHF stock remained flat at $$23.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

About Deutsche Wohnen (Get Rating)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

