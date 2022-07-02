Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,100 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($53.37) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,043.33 ($49.61).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,507.50 ($43.03) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,691.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,756.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.98.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.90) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,143.06). Insiders acquired a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

