Digital Fitness Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $158,445.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00649613 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,227,789 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

