Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of APPS opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

