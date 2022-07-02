Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on July 25th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

DCOM stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCOM. Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

