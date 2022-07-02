Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 4.2%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15. 544,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 458,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$411.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 44.73 and a quick ratio of 44.62.

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

