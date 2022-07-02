DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DNB Markets dropped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DNBBY opened at $17.83 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.9024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is currently 89.01%.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

