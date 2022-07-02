Donut Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $93,779.14 and approximately $27.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00853923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016401 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

