DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,940 shares during the period. DoubleVerify comprises 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.89% of DoubleVerify worth $36,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DV. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,853,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,238,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,623,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,214,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 505,865 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,640,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 138.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.