Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)'s share price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 6,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,098,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,252,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,709,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,125 shares of company stock worth $5,477,239 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 290,182 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $13,896,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $15,007,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $12,187,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

