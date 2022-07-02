Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,678 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies comprises 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 4.69% of Dynavax Technologies worth $63,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 674.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.41. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

