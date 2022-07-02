e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 4.5% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.82. 10,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 494,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,156 shares of company stock worth $5,086,983 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

