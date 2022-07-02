Eastern Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

