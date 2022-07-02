Eastern Bank Has $286,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Independent Bank by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

