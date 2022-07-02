Eastern Bank Has $895,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

