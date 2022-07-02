Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0071

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $1.59 million and $2,670.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00261432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002413 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,677,172 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

