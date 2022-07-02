Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 4,571 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.