Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 208,373 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $243,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $40.95 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

