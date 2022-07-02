Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

