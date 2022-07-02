Ellsworth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northeast Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northeast Bank by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 136,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 54,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

