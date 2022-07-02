Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHB opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

