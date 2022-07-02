Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,204,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 823,219 shares of company stock worth $93,677,984. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

