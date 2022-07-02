Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $891,000 Position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 366,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Volta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE VLTA opened at $1.33 on Friday. Volta Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

