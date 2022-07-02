Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 103,188 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Jabil comprises 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Jabil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,166,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $51.09 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.