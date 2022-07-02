Empowered Funds LLC Buys 44,623 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 405.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $73,548,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,187,000 after buying an additional 128,307 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Crocs by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 421,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.