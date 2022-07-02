Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLDR opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

