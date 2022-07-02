Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $38.79 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 929,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,792,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 224,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.