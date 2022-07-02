Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 32,169 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $113.18 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

