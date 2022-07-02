Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,394 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,535 shares of company stock worth $12,071,661. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

