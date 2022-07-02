Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NUE opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

