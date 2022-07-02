Empowered Funds LLC Sells 56,587 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,587 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

