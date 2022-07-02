Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $219.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64.

