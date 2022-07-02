Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Update

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDNC. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endurance Acquisition by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $19,483,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDNC stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Endurance Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.71.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

