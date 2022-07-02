Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.37

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 684042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.84) to €9.75 ($10.37) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.57) to €7.20 ($7.66) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

