Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.90

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 16804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $585.93 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

