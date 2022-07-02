Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.90

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 16804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $585.93 million for the quarter.
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.