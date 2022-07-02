Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.90

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 16804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $585.93 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

