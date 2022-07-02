EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 8100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

EnGold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

