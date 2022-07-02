Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.33

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 2485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Enovis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000.

About Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.