EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 729.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 505,231 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $68,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

