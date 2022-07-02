EOS Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $926.87 million and $122.87 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,058,916,764 coins and its circulating supply is 993,438,032 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

