EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,409,600 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the May 31st total of 1,862,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,096.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EQBBF remained flat at $$20.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.75.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

