Ergo Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00010432 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $64.39 million and $747,079.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,282.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,062.06 or 0.05507900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00260969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00601820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00544358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076524 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.