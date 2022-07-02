Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Down 0%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.08 and last traded at 1.09. Approximately 12,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 12,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.09.

About Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF)

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and Web 3 ecosystem to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

