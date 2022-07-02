Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Eventbrite stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Eventbrite by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

