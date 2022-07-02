Evercore ISI Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

