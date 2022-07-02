Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of Evoke Pharma worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.22. 31,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,811. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

